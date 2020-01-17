Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a blast from an apparent explosive device, placed under a car, caused extensive damage in New Castle.
On Friday, officials responded to the area of 307 Wallace Avenue for the report of an explosion at around 1:30 a.m.
A vehicle with severe front-end damage from what appeared to be an explosive device was found, officials say.
The device was placed under the front end of the vehicle.
The blast caused damage to four different homes in the area, including 20 windows of a home.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosive Section are assisting in the investigation.
