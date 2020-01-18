



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — It was announced this past Thursday that the 2020 Beaver County Snow Shovel Riding Championship, slated for Saturday, was canceled for the year.

The Beaver County Director of Recreation, Tim Ishman, said that officials hope to schedule the event for one of the first weekends in February 2021.

In the event, participants would sit or lay on a shovel and slide down a hill to the finish line, and there are different categories for age and gender so that multiple participants can win. This would have marked the 57th year since the contest started.

Originally, the event was supposed to happen Jan. 11 and was postponed to Jan. 18. Officials said if the event was not held on Jan. 18, it would not be held at all for the rest of the year.

Sorry, due to the lack of snow this event has been cancelled for 2020. In an attempt to find more favorable conditions,… Posted by Beaver County Ice Arena – Bradys Run Park Recreation Dept. on Thursday, January 16, 2020

The lack of snowfall for January swayed the decision to hold the event in February of next year when they hope there will be better conditions and more snow. The event is typically held at Old Economy Park located at 5 Forcey Dr, Baden, Pennsylvania.

CORRECTION: In our morning newscasts, KDKA reported that the event was still on for today. This article serves as a correction for that mistake.