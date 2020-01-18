



OAKLAND (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus struck and killed University of Pittsburgh student Barbara Como when she was walking near Fifth Avenue at DeSoto Street at the University of Pittsburgh’s campus Saturday.

Como was a senior at Pitt and from Chester Springs, Pa.

Como’s death was confirmed by a Port Authority spokesperson.

The accident happened a little after 12:00 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition where she ultimately died.

OFFICIALS: A female pedestrian was struck by the PAT bus that’s taped off by crime scene tape. Port Authority / PGH Police are here investigating. This is Oakland Avenue and De Soto St. on Pitts campus. The girl is in critical condition. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YuPWYwu0Zz — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) January 18, 2020

The University of Pittsburgh responded in a statement.

“The Pitt community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Barbara Como of Chester Springs, Pa., a senior anthropology student and research assistant with the Learning Research and Development Center, and resident of Lothrop Hall. As the Pitt community mourns the loss of one of our students, we send our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends.”

No one else was injured.

Port Authority Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

