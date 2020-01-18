Filed Under:Barbara Como, Girl Killed, Pedestrian Accident, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Port Authority, Port Authority Bus, Port Authority Police


OAKLAND (KDKA) — A Port Authority bus struck and killed University of Pittsburgh student Barbara Como when she was walking near Fifth Avenue at DeSoto Street at the University of Pittsburgh’s campus Saturday.

Como was a senior at Pitt and from Chester Springs, Pa.

Como’s death was confirmed by a Port Authority spokesperson.

The accident happened a little after 12:00 p.m., according to the spokesperson.

She was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in critical condition where she ultimately died.

The University of Pittsburgh responded in a statement.

“The Pitt community is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Barbara Como of Chester Springs, Pa., a senior anthropology student and research assistant with the Learning Research and Development Center, and resident of Lothrop Hall. As the Pitt community mourns the loss of one of our students, we send our heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends.”

No one else was injured.

(Photo Credit: Royce Jones/KDKA)

Port Authority Police and Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

