



HARRISBURG (KDKA) — PennDOT has lifted the commercial vehicle ban and speed restrictions on Interstates 86 and 90.

The following vehicles were banned from driving on I-86 and I-90:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches

Motorcycles

All vehicles were advised to abide by the imposed 45 miles per hour speed limit.

Commercial vehicles not affected were asked to move and stay in the right lane.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ A 45-mph speed restriction is in place on I-79 from the Butler and Allegheny County exit (Exit 78) through Erie County. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to staying in the right lane along I-79.

For road condition updates visit: https://t.co/hVAmWhcJ6b pic.twitter.com/Kqx1IvtwrV — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) January 18, 2020

Officials remind drivers to clear their vehicles of snow and ice before traveling. If snow or ice falls and causes an accident or crash, the driver could be fined $200-$1,000.

PennDOT advises that drivers should also stay six car lengths away from plow trucks, keep their lights on, not pass the trucks and try to stay away from the center of the road.

Motorists should regularly check the 511PA alerts to check on road conditions.