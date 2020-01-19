



RACCOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man has been rescued by crews after his kayak flipped in the water, Beaver County Dispatch confirmed.

A man was kayaking in Raccoon Creek near Raccoon Creek Road in Raccoon Township when his kayak overturned. There is no word about any other kayakers being involved.

The incident was first called in at 1:08 p.m. to Potter Township Emergency Medical Services Sunday. Potter Township and Raccoon Township EMS responded to help the man to safety.

Raccoon Creek Road was shut down around 2 p.m. while crews responded and is still closed to traffic.

Authorities tell KDKA’s Royce Jones the man has been transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

NEW: Just got off the phone with Beaver County 911. They confirmed the male kayaker who capsized in Raccoon Creek is being transported to the hospital. Unsure of his condition or what he’s being treated for. @KDKA — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) January 19, 2020

His identity at this time is still unknown.

CORRECTION: It was previously reported that the man had been dangling from a tree waiting for rescue, but this was disproven by officials. The man was rescued from the water.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.