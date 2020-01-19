PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The high was 36 degrees at midnight.

Temperatures will continue to fall through the day, leaving daytime temperatures in the low 20 degree range and overnight lows in the mid-teens. Early morning gusty winds will continue through today around 20 to 25 mph, making it feel in the low teens and single digits all day!

There may be a few icy spots on any untreated surfaces, bridges and overpasses today, so be cautious on the roads. Tomorrow we will be dry with sunshine and highs in the upper 20 degree range. Then by Tuesday, we make it to 30 for our high and continue to warm up each day through the week. By Friday, we could hit 50 degrees!

Right Now – Snow Showers, windy 27° = Q

Today – Cloudy, falling temperatures, show showers 25° = R

Tonight – Cloudy, snow showers 17° = R

Tomorrow AM – Flurries 15° = m

Tomorrow PM – Mostly Cloudy 27° = F