Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A consumer alert has been issued for a grocery store in Carrick after inspectors allegedly found a roach infestation.
The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for a grocery store on Brownsville Road in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.
Inspectors say they found a roach infestation in the store, including live roaches in the grain and on the produce shelving. Inspectors also saw roach droppings on multiple surfaces like cutting boards and shelves.
The restaurant was also hit with several other medium and low risk violations.
The market is allowed to stay open while the problems are addressed.
You must log in to post a comment.