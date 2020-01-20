Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A popular Pittsburgh restaurant announced it’s moving — but don’t worry, it’s not going far.
After 7 years in the Strip District on Penn Avenue, Gaucho Parrilla Argentina says it’s moving 10 blocks away to Sixth Street in the Cultural District.
In an announcement posted to Facebook Monday, the restaurant says it’s time to expand. “While we are sad to be leaving the Strip, this is not goodbye forever just see you soon!” the post read.
Work has already begun, the Facebook post says, and the move is expected to take place in the spring.
Gaucho’s website says the restaurant serves “wood-fired delights with an Argentine flare.”
