



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police say a Westmoreland County man is facing charges after he stabbed his neighbor three times with a carpenter pencil.

Allegheny Township Police said 19-year-old Lucas Henley overstayed his welcome on a home along McGeary Hollow Road on Sunday.

“Mr. Henley went over to his neighbor’s house about 10 last evening,” Allegheny Township Police Chief Duane Fisher said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t leave. He threw a few expletives at the neighbor and had to be forcibly removed from the house.”

Henley left the residence but returned a short time later.

Investigators said he attacked the man who forced him from the home.

He stabbed the victim three times with the carpenter pencil in the shoulder.

“It was in pretty close proximity to where he could have done some real damage had he stuck him in the neck,” Fisher said.

Henley is charged with multiple counts, including assault.

He was taken to the Westmoreland County Jail, where he is being evaluated.

The victim is going to be OK, officials said.