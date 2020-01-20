



NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – One month ago 39-year old Sabrina Salamon wrecked her car on Liberty Street in New Castle. Police found the vehicle flipped over on its roof after it crashed into two poles.

For reasons unknown, Salamon was nowhere to be seen.

“She fled the scene prior to our arrival,” says New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem. “Suspicion of DUI with it.”

But the next day, her family reported her missing.

“At first, we were thinking that maybe she was just running from the potential charges against her. We know she made a couple of phone calls about the charges,” says Chief Salem.

After numerous interviews and following up on leads, police still haven’t found her.

“Some volunteer search parties went out looking for her, and as of right now, no luck,” says Chief Salem.

Police say she’s had brushes with the law, but they say no one has spoken with her in weeks. Now they’re worried about her safety.

“As time goes on, we want to determine if she’s hiding out or if she’s in any kind of trouble,” says Chief Salem.

She’s described as a white female who stands at 5-feet-4-inches tall. She has brown hair and green eyes, police say.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 724-656-3586.