  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Local TV, Mount Pleasant, Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Westmoreland County.

Dispatchers say two vehicles collided head-on at the 900 block of Claypike Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

They say four patients were flown to the hospital and one patient was transported by ground.

Claypike Road is currently shut down between Ankey Hill Road and Evergreen Lane.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available. Officials did not say what led to the crash.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments