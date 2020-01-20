Comments
MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) – Five people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers say two vehicles collided head-on at the 900 block of Claypike Road in Mount Pleasant Township around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
They say four patients were flown to the hospital and one patient was transported by ground.
Claypike Road is currently shut down between Ankey Hill Road and Evergreen Lane.
The conditions of the victims were not immediately available. Officials did not say what led to the crash.
