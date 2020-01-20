NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a large explosion caused extensive damage in New Castle.

On Friday, officials responded to the area of 307 Wallace Avenue for the report of an explosion at around 1:30 a.m.

A vehicle with severe front-end damage from what appeared to be an explosive device was found, officials say.

The device was placed under the front end of the vehicle.

The blast was so powerful, it caused damage to four different homes in the area, including 20 windows of nearby homes.

One neighbor lives three doors away across the street and told KDKA the whole situation was dangerous — innocent people could have been hurt.

“I was playing with my phone and I heard this sound, like a bomb break. So I got out of my bed and came to look out the window and then I saw all the police and stuff here and the fire truck,” she told KDKA’s Bob Allen.

The explosion had so much force, it caught the attention of the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police won’t say much about the motive, other than it appears to be the result of an ongoing feud.

No arrests have been announced.

