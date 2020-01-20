  • KDKA TVOn Air

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — People living in parts of Castle Shannon and Mount Lebanon are experiencing water service problems today following a water main break.

A line broke this morning in Castle Shannon along Bockstoce Road, near Castle Shannon Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Penn American Water crews remain on the scene making emergency repairs.

During that time, residents could “experience low pressure, discolored water or no water.”

Repairs are expected to take about nine hours.

Officials with Penn American Water say anyone who experiences discolored water should run it clear before using it.

For more information, visit Penn American Water at this link.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

