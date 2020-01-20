PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Select Penguins were not happy after one of the biggest wins of the season at PPG Paints Arena Sunday.

The Pens found themselves down early 3-0 in the first period against the Boston Bruins in the matinee matchup. The team would turn the game around, but a pair of quick Boston goals in the opening minutes and a shot off the stick of defenseman Jack Johnson that found the five hole on goalie Matt Murray had fans booing the two-time Stanley Cup champion and sarcastically jeering Murray while making saves as the game progressed.

“No comment,” Murray said after being asked about the fans.

The Penguins scored four straight goals to take the lead and the win against the Bruins, who are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. The game-tying goal came shorthanded off the stick of Jack Johnson in the third period.

Murray was perfect the rest of the way, and stopped a total of 37 Bruins shots.

Multiple teammates stepped up to defend Murray and place shame on the fans for the boos and jeers. Forward Evgeni Malkin may have taken it the worst.

“It was stupid,” Malkin said of the fan reaction. “I’m not understanding our fans. Muzz won two Cups for us. You boo him. Why? If you come to the arena, support our team. All of us. We try. We play so hard this year. We work so hard through injuries. We play good hockey. Maybe not last couple games, not early this game. But we try. I understand…you pay money for ticket, you do what you want. But it’s tough to sit on bench and hear that. I don’t like it. We hear that in Philly, not Pittsburgh.”

Captain Sidney Crosby also backed his netminder.

“Unfortunately, he heard a bit from the crowd early on in the game, but he stuck with it,” Crosby said. “That’s not easy for a goalie when you hear it at home from your own fans, so I’m happy for him. I’m glad we were able to get back into it and give them something to cheer about.”

Murray had nothing but praise for Johnson as well after the win.

“That was awesome, a huge goal for us,” Murray said. “He played great for us. Everybody else did, too.”

Head Coach Mike Sullivan pointed out that without Murray or Johnson, the Pens may not win the game against the Bruins.

“I was thrilled because Jack gets a great goal, a tying goal, and Matt made some dynamite saves in the third period,” Sullivan said. “We don’t win the game if Matt doesn’t make those saves.”

The Penguins are back in action for a final game before the NHL All-Star break and the team’s designated bye week following the event tomorrow night when the Pens take on the Flyers in Philly. Puck drop Tuesday is slated for 7:30 p.m.