



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PennDOT says repairs are complete and West Carson Street is now reopened to traffic following a major water main break Sunday night.

According to PennDOT, the West End Circle reopened around 9 a.m., but the ramp taking West Carson Street in the eastbound direction, beneath the West End Bridge remains closed.

Water started pouring from the 20-inch main around 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority and PennDOT closed down West Carson Street between the West End Circle and Corliss Street in order to fix the break. It was shut down all night and into the morning rush hour.

PWSA workers were able to isolate the break and restored water pressure around 10:30 p.m.

Salt trucks were also brought in the potential icing of the roads.

BREAKING UPDATE: Work on water main break on West Carson Street now complete. Road will reopen soon ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/GT1UlMBYT1 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) January 20, 2020

The PWSA issued a Precautionary Flush and Boil Water Advisory for six neighborhoods: Crafton Heights, Duquesne Heights, Elliott, Esplen, Ridgemont, and Westwood.

About 2,000 homes are impacted.

Customers in these neighborhoods are advised to run water for at least one minute, boil the water vigorously for one minute, and wait for the water to cool prior to consumption.

PWSA said water buffaloes will be available at three locations:

Fire Station 29, 2150 Noblestown Road

Fire Station 31, 3000 Chartiers Avenue

725 Ridgemont Avenue

Here’s a map of the affected area, a searchable version is available at the link above pic.twitter.com/64R1yArO5R — Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority (@pgh2o) January 20, 2020

The road is set to open shortly, according to PennDOT.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.