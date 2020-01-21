NORTH APOLLO (KDKA) — Police in Armstrong County have filed charges against a man accused of threatening officers who arrested him during a bar fight.
Police say they were called to the R Bar in North Apollo just before 2 a.m.
According to police, 25-year-old Nicholas Jack of New Kensington started a fight there for reasons that are still not known.
When an officer tried to approach him outside, police say Jack took a swing at the officer’s face.
After using a Taser on him twice, Jack was taken into custody.
Police say he then threatened the officers, spit in their faces and tried to break the break a police cruiser’s window by striking his head against the glass.
Jack is charged with aggravated assault against a police officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats and public drunkenness.
He is now being held at the Armstrong County Jail after getting medical clearance.
