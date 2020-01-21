WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — West Mifflin community members are asking for the removal of two police officers after they say a video shows the officers assaulting a 15-year-old girl.
The police officers intervened on a bus on Dec. 18 that was headed from West Mifflin High School. The driver called 911 to report two girls allegedly fighting.
When the two West Mifflin Police officers arrived, an incident ensued and part of it was captured on camera.
In the short clip, the two officers were seen trying to restrain the 15-year-old girl.
One officer allegedly pulled the braids of the girl and her head yanked backward.
At that time, the other students started yelling and trying to intervene, asking the officer to leave her alone and to not pull her hair. The second officer appears to try to hold her one arm back and put her in handcuffs.
This past Wednesday a 15 year old girl was brutally assaulted by West Mifflin police officers on a school bus. My office has been retained by her parents to represent her throughout her legal ordeal. Sergeant Christopher Mordaunt and Officer Tommy Trieu committed a crime when they brutally assaulted this tiny girl. They sprayed her blood all over her fellow students and incited riot-like conditions on a school bus. Everything was calm on this bus until these officers began their vicious assault. To make matters worse, other videos prove they lied in their affidavit of probable cause. She’s taking college level courses at West Mifflin High School, and studying Culinary Arts at Steel Center Vo-Tech. After school every day, she works the 3-10 shift at a local fast food restaurant. She started her own bakery business in middle school and operates it to this day. She intends on growing her business once she graduates from high school. This disgusting incident was her first brush with the law, and it will not define her. It will, however, have definitive consequences for Sergeant Christopher Mordaunt, Officer Tommy Trieu and the West Mifflin police department. We demand the immediate firing of these officers. All charges against her must also be dropped. More to come, stay tuned.
Both the officers in the video are still on the streets with the department.
“You have two grown men with a 15-year-old black girl bear hugging her, pulling her hair, and her blood is squirting on her classmates,” said Fawn Walker-Montgomery, the founder of Take Action Mon Valley.
The video doesn’t show the full story, according to school officials.
The district’s superintendent told KDKA earlier this month that one of the juveniles “made contact with the officer’s jaw/chin” prior to the start of the recorded video clip.
But activists don’t believe that matters.
“There’s nothing you could tell me that would excuse a 15-year-old child being assaulted like that,” Walker-Montgomery said.
Roughly five people stepped to the podium on Tuesday asking for the removal of the two officers.
“We believe everyone has a right to free speech. However, everybody needs to let this run its course. And in due time, any and all facts pertaining to their concerns will be addressed,” said West Mifflin Solicitor Phil DiLucente.
Activists told KDKA the city’s response does not change anything, and they’ll be attending the school board meeting later this week with more questions.
