Comments
ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a large water main break has damaged a road in Robinson.
On Tuesday, Allegheny County said the water main break has shut down Keiners Lane between Campbells Run Road and the entrance to 5084 Keiners Lane.
Robinson: Water main break/water shortage/road closure – Keiners Lane at Campbells Run Road; large water main break has damaged the roadway. Keiners Lane is shut down completely between Campbells Run and the entrance to 5084 Keiners Lane.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) January 21, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.