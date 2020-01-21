Filed Under:Allegheny County, Keiners Lane, Local TV, Robinson, Water Main Break


ROBINSON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials say a large water main break has damaged a road in Robinson.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

On Tuesday, Allegheny County said the water main break has shut down Keiners Lane between Campbells Run Road and the entrance to 5084 Keiners Lane.

