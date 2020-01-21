



NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed a convenience store in Beaver County around 9:45 Monday night.

In the surveillance video, you can see someone hurry through the doors of the Little Super convenience store. He heads to the counter where two clerks are standing.

One of the clerks hands over the drawer from the cash register and the robber takes the money out. Then you can see that same clerk taking cash out of the hand of another clerk before handing it over to the robber, who takes off.

The surveillance video shows the robbery from multiple angles. It appears the clerks were counting money just prior to the robbery.

“Once the call came into the police department, the police department responded. A neighboring K-9 unit came down, they were able to search the area,” said New Sewickley Township Police Chief Ronald Leindecker.

“They were able to obtain the path in which the person escaped on. Then he entered a vehicle, which we believe he would leave at that point.”

In the video, you can see the suspect running away from the store once he gets outside. Police said the robber didn’t show or indicate that he had a weapon, and he didn’t make any threats.

Police said a small amount of cash was taken. The suspect is about 6 feet tall, has a slender build and was wearing black pants and a blue shirt> He also had a piece of red clothing over his face.

Investigators don’t have a description of the getaway vehicle. If you have any information, you’re being asked to call New Sewickley Township police.