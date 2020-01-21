



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A rollover crash caused major traffic backups along the Parkway West for the Tuesday morning rush hour.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway.

PennDOT says the highway is now reopened, but it was closed for some time between the Banksville Road on-ramp and the Parkway Center exit.

All outbound traffic is blocked (first shot) due to the outbound Parkway West crash between Banksville & Parkway Center…look at the back-ups in the second shot…wow. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5JxFgGlYgP — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) January 21, 2020

It reopened around 7:10 a.m.

Emergency officials rushed to the scene.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

However, they do advise people who travel in that area to find an alternative route to work this morning.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.