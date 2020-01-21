WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A former cocktail waitress at a Pennsylvania casino has been sentenced for her role in a $420,000 slot machine scam.
Rochelle Poszeluznyj was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation with the first six months on house arrest. Poszeluznyj pleaded guilty to a federal money-laundering conspiracy charge.
Prosecutors say she passed on player’s card information to a former casino executive and gambler to defraud the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino.
At the sentencing, the judge said her role was “substantially less” than that of her co-conspirators.
Poszeluznyj apologized for her actions during the hearing.
