  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Casino, Money Laundering, Scam, Sentencing, Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A former cocktail waitress at a Pennsylvania casino has been sentenced for her role in a $420,000 slot machine scam.

Rochelle Poszeluznyj was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation with the first six months on house arrest. Poszeluznyj pleaded guilty to a federal money-laundering conspiracy charge.

Prosecutors say she passed on player’s card information to a former casino executive and gambler to defraud the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino.

At the sentencing, the judge said her role was “substantially less” than that of her co-conspirators.

Poszeluznyj apologized for her actions during the hearing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments