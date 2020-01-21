WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police have charged a Wilkinsburg woman with a long list of felony counts after a fight over a parking space led to another woman being run down and pinned between two cars.

Officers were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Holmes Street, near the intersection with Hay Street.

At the scene, they arrested Tracey Shifflett.

She is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

According to the criminal complaint, police say Shifflett came home and began honking her horn. Three neighbors came outside to see what was going on.

Investigators say Shifflett got out of her vehicle and began punching one of the neighbors, saying she was parked in her parking space.

Police say Shifflett then got into her car, sped off and ran down the neighbor’s aunt, pinning her between two cars.

The criminal complaint says Shifflett left about “21 feet of tire marks on the roadway,” and accelerated “at such a speed, she left behind chunks of balled up rubber on the road.”

Police say Shifflett backed up and then rammed into the victim’s car again.

While interviewing Shifflett’s own daughter, police say she told officers, “They were all hitting the cars, and then I seen my mom hit that lady with her car.”

The victim, Eugenia Miller, was found lying on the ground. Police say she was in extreme pain and unable to move. She was rushed to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Doctors there says she has a seriously fractured pelvis, abrasions and serious injuries to both of her legs. She was undergoing emergency surgery to determine the extent of those injuries.

Shifflett and her neighbor’s daughter were taken to the Wilkinsburg Police Department.

Investigating officers said while interviewing Shifflett, they “detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Police say she refused a field sobriety test and “would not cooperate in any way.”

Police say they released the neighbor’s daughter after determining she only fought with Shifflett to “keep her from escaping.” She was also checked out at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.