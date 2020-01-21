PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The WPIAL has decided not to make any drastic changes to its football conferences for next season.

Earlier this month, the WPIAL gathered principals, coaches and athletic directors together to go over two different plans.

The schools were asked to vote on which plan they preferred, and everyone, for the most part, wanted the conferences to stay the same.

That is exactly what the WPIAL decided to do.

There still will be six classifications with six postseason tournaments.

The only change will be that all non-conference games will be scheduled at the beginning of the season and will be between teams that are closer together.

The WPIAL has seen a drop in football attendance, so they hope the changes will help.

Some other changes are that Pine-Richland is moving from 4A to 5A and Aliquippa is moving up to 4A, pending an appeal to the PIAA.