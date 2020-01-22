



PHOENIX (KDKA) — Former Pitt Football wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has purchased a minority stake in the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

According to ESPN NFL Insider’s Adam Schefter, Fitzgerald becomes the second active NFL player to have a minority ownership stake in an NBA team, joining the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers owns a stake in the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

“Larry has been a great ambassador for our organization for years. He is an Arizona icon and a businessman, passionate philanthropist, and leader,” said Suns’ Managing Partner Robert Sarver on the Suns’ website. “He brings a unique perspective from outside basketball but still grounded in sport, and we welcome him as a valued partner and investor.”

“I have a special place in my heart for the Phoenix Suns and Mercury, and I have a great deal of respect for Robert,” added Fitzgerald. “He has become a dear friend and a trusted confidante. He is a big part of why I am making this commitment.”

Fitzgerald played two seasons for the Panthers in 2002 and 2003, totaling 161 receptions for 2,677 yards and 34 touchdowns.

He also finished second in Heisman Trophy voting in 2003.

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Fitzgerald third overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and in 16 NFL seasons, he has totaled 1,378 receptions for 17,083 yards and 120 touchdowns.

When the Cardinals took on the Steelers in Super Bowl 43 in 2009, Fitzgerald recorded 7 receptions for 127 yards and two touchdowns.