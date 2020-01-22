



MCCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a Port Authority bus is shutting down a part of McKnight Road.

PennDOT says a multi-vehicle crash on McKnight Road northbound closed the road to traffic between Arcadia Drive and Cumberland Road in McCandless Township.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse reports from the scene that one man died. His car rear-ended a Port Auhtority bus while the bus was making a scheduled stop.

A spokesperson for Port Authority says the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The bus, the O12-McKnight Flyer, was carrying about a dozen passengers and heading outbound at the time of the crash, Port Authority says. One passenger was checked by medics at the scene and then released.

Police are investigating.

The northbound side of McKnight Road is expected to reopen around 7 and 8.

