PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Part of Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood is experiencing a power outage after a truck crashed into a telephone pole.
Allegheny County says a truck took down a street light and telephone pole, bringing down wires onto houses on the 400 block of Sapphire Way.
On Twitter, the county says Sapphire Way will be closed from Minerva Street to Lorigan Street.
Power is expected to be back sometime tonight.
