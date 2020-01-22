  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Bloomfield, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Power Outages, Truck Crash


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Part of Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood is experiencing a power outage after a truck crashed into a telephone pole.

Allegheny County says a truck took down a street light and telephone pole, bringing down wires onto houses on the 400 block of Sapphire Way.

On Twitter, the county says Sapphire Way will be closed from Minerva Street to Lorigan Street.

(Photo Credit: Brian Orr)

(Photo Credit: Brian Orr)

Power is expected to be back sometime tonight.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments