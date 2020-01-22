



WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after two children were removed unresponsive from a Wilkinsburg home hours apart this morning.

According to Wilkinsburg Police, officers were called to the home on Franklin Avenue at 7:35 a.m. for reports of a possible carbon monoxide emergency.

When they arrived, they found a child unresponsive.

During their investigation, police say they discovered a 5-year-old child had been taken out of the home hours earlier, around 1:45 a.m., also unresponsive.

Police say Pittsburgh firefighters were called in to check for carbon monoxide, but the results were negative.

Wilkinsburg Police say they’ve turned the investigation into the cause of the children’s conditions over to the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit.

The children’s conditions have not been released.

