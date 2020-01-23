PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A student at Central Catholic was diagnosed with potentially-deadly whooping cough.

In a letter sent home to parents, Central Catholic says the Pennsylania Department of Health and Westmoreland County Health Center told the school one of the students had been diagnosed with whooping cough and that it’s possible other students have been exposed.

“In an abundance of caution, Central Catholic will undergo an extensive cleaning process throughout the remainder of the week and into the weekend,” the letter says.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is a contagious respiratory disease that can severely impact people who are not vaccinated.

The state Department of Health says symptoms of whooping cough include a runny nose and violent bursts of coughing that sometimes cause vomiting.

If you think your child has whooping cough, you should immediately contact a doctor.