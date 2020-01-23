Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Several local gyms and fitness centers are raising money to help the wild animals affected by the brush fires in Australia.
Ramp N Rize, a boutique fitness center, says more than 35 other fitness facilities are joining them for a fundraiser on Sunday.
Donation-based classes will be held at several Pittsburgh locations this weekend, including studios in downtown, Mt. Lebanon, North Hills and Sewickley.
All the money raised will go to the Australian wildfire cause and will be matched by the Tull Family Foundation.
It’s estimated that over 1 billion animals died in the wildfires devastating Australia.
For a full list of all the participating studios and classes, click here.
