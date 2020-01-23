  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates players fave fans an early look at the team’s new uniforms.

On Thursday, Josh Bell shared an image on Instagram of what appears to be a new uniform.

“These new uniforms POP,” he posted. “We’ll be releasing a couple more new ones tomorrow.. What do y’all think of this one?”

Joe Musgrove also shared a picture of what appears to be a new uniform.

The team will have a full uniform reveal on Friday.

