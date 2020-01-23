Filed Under:Allegheny County, City of McKeesport Police Department, Local TV, McKeesport


MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – McKeesport Police are asking the public for help finding a 14-year-old girl.

They say Daisha Reyes-Burgos takes medication and doesn’t have it with her. They believe she is a runaway and she was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m.

Police describe her as a black female who is 4 feet and 8 inches tall.

She lives on the 700 block of Sixth Street in McKeesport.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015.

