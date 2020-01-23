  • KDKA TVOn Air

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a West Virginia woman involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested nearly a month after the collision.

The Morgantown Police Department says 27-year-old Codie Leigh Richards was arrested Wednesday after the Dec. 28 crash.

A news release from the department says Richards crossed into the wrong side of Dorsey Avenue and slammed head-on into 57-year-old Shelley Duffer’s car.

Richards’ minivan caught fire as she fled and she eventually took off on foot.

Duffer died in a hospital 12 days after the crash.

Authorities arrested Richards in her Morgantown home. She’s charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

