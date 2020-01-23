Comments
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s property tax and rent rebate program is now open for applications.
Seniors, widows, widowers and people with disabilities may be eligible to claim a rebate. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters.
Most will receive about $650, but supplemental rebates for certain homeowners could be up to $975. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Lottery as well as slots gaming.
The deadline to apply is June 30. To apply, the Department of Revenue says you can obtain tax and rent rebate claim forms and related information online or by calling 1-888-222-9190.
