



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High pressure will continue to slide east through the day today.

Expect filtered sunshine for the day as high clouds from our next big system begin to filter in from the west.

But the clouds by themselves won’t be enough to stop the Code Orange Air Quality Alert that was issued for today. Generally, these alerts are issued in the summer months when clear skies and a high sun angle creates O3. With high pressure comes sinking air and poor air quality at the surface.

The reason the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued this particular Air Quality Alert is different though, as the alert specifically mentions the Liberty-Clairton area as ground zero.

Basically, this type of alert is unusual for this time of the year. Today’s toxic air was created by man, and not through a more natural way.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

has issued a code ORANGE air quality alert for today in

Pittsburgh.

Getting back to looking at the weather, today will see highs in the upper 40s and will be dry.

Friday will see highs similar to what we see today, but rain showers will be possible as we roll into the afternoon.

Rain will change over to snow on Saturday morning between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. Snow showers with little to no accumulation will happen Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures on these days will range from near freezing to the mid- to maybe upper-30s.

