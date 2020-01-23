  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a Burger King employee.

(Photo Credit: Dennis Lane/KDKA)

On Thursday, fire officials responded to a small fire inside a cooking vent at the Burger King on Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh Police say.

While firefighters extinguished the fire, store employees waited outside.

That is when a driver went through the drive-through and hit a juvenile employee.

She is in stable condition at the hospital with a minor leg injury.

Officials say they are searching for a sedan that is white or tan in color.

There is no description of the driver.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

