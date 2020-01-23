Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a Burger King employee.
On Thursday, fire officials responded to a small fire inside a cooking vent at the Burger King on Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh Police say.
While firefighters extinguished the fire, store employees waited outside.
That is when a driver went through the drive-through and hit a juvenile employee.
She is in stable condition at the hospital with a minor leg injury.
Officials say they are searching for a sedan that is white or tan in color.
There is no description of the driver.
