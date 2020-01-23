



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A plan that would eliminate bus stops in the city is being discussed by the Port Authority.

One of the lines could see a huge cut to its stops.

The 88 Penn bus route has nearly 100 stops through the Strip District, Lawerenceville, Bloomfield, Garfield and East Liberty.

“I ride the bus every day, seven days a week because I work on this side of the town,” said Alaina Smith.

For riders like Smith, the commute is about to change come March 15th.

“You are telling me they are going to take the bus stop away? I’m a senior citizen. I need the bus real close. I don’t need to have to walk five blocks,” said Darlene Summers.

The Port Authority put up signs at 22 stops along 88 Penn’s route as they propose a consolidation of the route.

“My grandmother may not be able to walk to the next stop. She might not be able to push her thingy or she might not have her scooter. She can’t ride a bike,” Smith said.

The Port Authority said the goal is to improve on-time performance and rider experience.

“Some stops, just nobody gets in, nobody gets off. So obviously, those stops should be eliminated,” said James Courson.

The Bloomfield-Garfield Corporation hosted a community meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal and get feedback to take to the Port Authority.

You can submit feedback on the changes to the Port Authority on their website until Feb. 7th.