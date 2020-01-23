



In keeping with the tradition of presenting signature “GRAMMY Moments,” CBS and the Recording Academy have announced two special segments to take place during this weekend’s broadcast of the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards. The first, “Old Town Road All-Stars,” will feature current nominees Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey and other surprise guests. In the past year, “Old Town Road” has been the subject of mixes and mashups, which inspired bringing together various acts who have performed it to create a one-of-a-kind performance.

Additionally, to acknowledge the importance of music education in schools by both the longtime GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich and the Recording Academy, artists associated with Ehrlich’s 40-year career will gather to perform “I Sing the Body Electric” from the film “Fame.” The performance will feature current nominees Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend, joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and the War and Treaty.

“To bring high-caliber artists like Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Common, Misty Copeland, Debbie Allen, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell and Lang Lang together on one stage fulfills a dream of mine,” said Ehrlich, who is completing his 40th and final GRAMMY Awards as producer. “To be able to do this on the GRAMMY stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Sunday, January 26th starting at 8:00PM ET/ 5:00PM PT, only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. Be sure to check-in early for GRAMMY Red Carpet Live hosted by Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight as GRAMMYs’ night begins on CBS at 7:00PM ET/4:00PM PT, also on CBS and CBS All Access. Check your local listings for more information.