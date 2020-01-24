Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Armstrong Tunnel is closing on Saturday night.
Allegheny County said the Armstrong Tunnel will close starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday for repairs.
It will reopen at 8 a.m. on Sunday after Duquesne Light finishes emergency underground cable repairs.
Inbound traffic will be detoured using Second Avenue, Ross Street, and Forbes Avenue.
Outbound traffic will be detoured using Forbes Avenue, Chatham Square, Fifth Avenue, Grant Street, and Second Avenue.
