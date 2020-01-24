Comments
WHITEHALL (KDKA) — Residents in Whitehall are saying that a vandal has been leaving slices of cheese on cars, roads, and even on stop signs.
Several community members have posted to social media pictures of their cars with cheese slices on the windshield.
The incidents have occurred several times off of Provost Road in Whitehall.
According to the police chief, he has received no reports of “cheese vandalism” but is encouraging residents to report it to his office so he can look into these incidents.
You must log in to post a comment.