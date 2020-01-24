GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg Police have issued an arrest warrant for Jonathan Kostial in connection to a robbery.

According to the police, Kostial is being charged with robbery and other offensives after they say he and another man robbed a victim and then pushed them out of a motor vehicle.

Police are also trying to locate the second man involved in the robbery who is described as a tall, thin, white male with balding hair, a goatee, and a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

They believe the man’s name is “Nick” and he is believed to be from the Latrobe area and driving a white Dodge Durango.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800.