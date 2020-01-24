ROCKY RIVER, OH (KDKA) — According to a report from ESPN’s Jake Trotter and Adam Schefter, Browns running back Kareem Hunt was pulled over and cited for speeding on Tuesday.
Police also found a small amount of marijuana in a backpack inside Hunt’s car, which they took as evidence.
He was only cited for the speeding violation.
This isn’t the first time Hunt has found himself in legal trouble. He served an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy after video surfaced of Hunt kicking a woman in February 2018.
The Browns signed Hunt to a one-year deal in February of 2019.
Hunt is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason and according to Trotter’s report, the Browns have said they are “aware and looking into it.”
