PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local law enforcement agencies are getting some very furry and very cute new officers.

After 3 months of some “ruff” work, a group of dogs and their handlers officially graduated on Friday at the K-9 Training Academy in Pittsburgh.

WATCH LIVE: K9s And Their Handlers Graduate

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says when he signed the graduates’ certificates, he was amazed by the hundreds of hours they put in.

He joked, saying the dogs are the best workers in his department. He says they don’t complain, never ask for a day off and don’t cost a lot of money.

Pittsburgh Police graduates include Officer Kevin Foley with K-9 Shadow and Officer Matt Swartzmiller with K-9 Miky.

Lt. Brian Grooms with K-9 Chooch and Patrolman Andrew Niederlander with K-9 Rico represented the Butler City Police.

And then Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputy John Baldelli graduated along with K-9 Baki.