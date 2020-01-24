



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the North Side and the driver fled the scene.

Dispatchers say a man in his 30s was hit on Columbus Avenue at Chateau Street in Manchester on the North Side. A man was hit and police say the driver did not stay on the scene.

BREAKING: Hit and run in Manchester. This is along Chateau St. Police have much of the road blocked off. Official say man in his 30’s was hit, condition unknown @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mH0ldrMkaT — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) January 24, 2020

Pittsburgh Police say first responders arrived to find the victim in traumatic arrest. A motorist who was driving down Chateau came across the victim and called 911. The witness didn’t see the crash happen, police say.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital around 7:30 a.m.

Police have not provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time.

There’s tape around the scene and investigators are working to learn more. Traffic is now being diverted around the scene.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward spoke with a woman who lives nearby and said people speed down the road all the time. She says something — like putting in a stop sign — needs to be done.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 412-323-7800. Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.