NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash that sent his pickup truck into a creek in Lawrence County.
First responders were on the scene of an accident on Pulaski Road and West Maitland Lane in Neshannock Township Friday morning. West Maitland was closed between Pulaski and Cochran Drive while crews are on the scene.
Police and the coroner says the man — whose identity has not been released — died violently in the crash.
They say the victim was driving a pickup at a high rate of speed when he crossed the road to the opposite side and struck a tree. The force of the crash caused the man to be ejected.
His pickup then continued down a hillside and into a creek. The impact of the crash was so great, the engine was ripped from the pickup.
