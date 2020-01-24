



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the Pirates hit the road in the 2020 season, they’ll be paying homage to the teams that won three National League East titles.

During PiratesFest on Friday, the Pirates unveiled their new road uniforms, a road gray jersey and a black alternate jersey, both with Pittsburgh Script lettering across the front.

“The Pittsburgh script is a classic look that our fans love and after hearing from them, we decided it was a great time to bring this design back to our uniform mix,” said Pirates President Travis Williams. “This design is a tip of the cap to the past for a team that proudly wears Pittsburgh on our chest.”

Along with the new jerseys, the Pirates also unveiled a new alternate Pirates “P” cap, a hat that has the classic Pirates P with a gold trim. The hat will be worn with the new uniforms.