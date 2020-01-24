



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates are getting ready to head south for the spring in preparation for the 2020 MLB season and that starts in Bradenton, Florida.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training on February 12, with the rest of the squad reporting on February 17.

This year, the Pirates will televise 14 Grapefruit League games during Spring Training.

Televised Games:

Sunday, February 23 vs. Detroit, 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25 vs. Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, February 28 vs. Baltimore, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1 vs. Toronto, 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4 vs. Atlanta, 1:00 p.m.

Monday, March 9 vs. Toronto, 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 12 vs. Toronot, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, March 13 vs. Minnesota, 6:00 p.m.

Monday, March 16 vs. Detroit, 1:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 17 vs. Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 19 vs. Baltimore, 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 vs. Tampa Bay, 1:00 p.m.

Monday, March 23 vs. Detroit, 1:00 p.m.

The Pirates are also welcoming three former Pirates players Kevin Young, Matt Capps, and Michael McKenry to the broadcast booth. The three former players will be rotating in as color commentators along with Bob Walk and John Wehner.

Young had two separate stints with the Pirates, first from 1992-1995 and then again from 1997-2003.

In his 11 seasons with the Pirates combined, Young had a .258 batting average and 144 home runs.

The former pitcher Matt Capps, spent five years with the Pirates from 2005-2009. In those seasons he amassed a 19-19 record with a 3.61 ERA and managed to only walk 50 batters in five seasons.

Lastly, former catcher Michael McKenry has served as an in-studio analyst for the Pirates but will move to the booth as a color commentator in the 2020 season. McKenry spent three seasons with the Pirates from 2011-2013, compiling a .226 batting average with 17 home runs.

The Pirates complete schedule for 2020 Spring Training can be found on their website.