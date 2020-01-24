  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police, South Side


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are urging anyone who hears a strange recording in the South Side to call 911 immediately.

Pittsburgh Police say they’ve received multiple recent reports from people on the South Side who say they hear what sounds like a recording of a baby crying or a child asking for help.

On four separate occasions, officers have responded. However, they say in each case they were unable to hear the sound or figure out where it was coming from.

Anyone who hears anything suspicious is asked to call 911.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latset on this developing story.

