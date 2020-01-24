



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews were on the scene of a building collapse in Duquesne.

The City of Duquense Police Department said two families who lived in the building were evacuated on Friday.

After inspection, there is a belief there is a danger of further collapse, officials say.

The building was been deemed unfit for human occupancy at this time.

Hamilton Avenue is closed in the area of North Fourth Street to Strawberry Alley until crews can stabilize the structure, officials say.

One resident reported that the ceiling in her apartment was falling down.

Officials say it appears that the brick facade came loose and bricks fell onto the sidewalk.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.