WATCH: Video From The Scene Of Therm-O-Rock In New Eagle
NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A medical helicopter is on the scene of an industrial accident in Washington County.
Dispatchers say police and medics are on the scene of an accident at Therm-O-Rock East Inc. on Pine Street.
A medical helicopter will fly the victim to the hospital. The condition of that victim was not immediately available.
Therm-O-Rock’s website says it does “custom blending and packaging.”
