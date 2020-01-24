  • KDKA TVOn Air

NEW EAGLE, Washington County


NEW EAGLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A medical helicopter is on the scene of an industrial accident in Washington County.

Dispatchers say police and medics are on the scene of an accident at Therm-O-Rock East Inc. on Pine Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

A medical helicopter will fly the victim to the hospital. The condition of that victim was not immediately available.

WATCH: Video From The Scene Of Therm-O-Rock In New Eagle

Therm-O-Rock’s website says it does “custom blending and packaging.”

