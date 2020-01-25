AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Freshman Tre Mitchell tossed in 25 points, Preston Santos and Samba Diallo posted double-doubles and Massachusetts upset Duquesne 73-64 on Saturday.

Mitchell sank 8 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers, and added eight rebounds before fouling out for the Minutemen (8-12, 2-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Santos, a freshman, finished with career highs of 15 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double. Diallo, a sophomore, pitched in with 10 points and 12 boards for his third double-double in the last seven games.

Duquesne trailed for most of the second half, but the Dukes used a Marcus Weathers layup to pull within 49-46 with 8 minutes remaining. But Diallo hit two free throws, Santos added a layup and a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run and UMass kept its lead from there.

Sincere Carry totaled 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Dukes (15-4, 5-2), who began the day in a three-way tie for second place in conference play. Marcus Weathers had 13 points and nine rebounds.

